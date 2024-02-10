Kiawah-Seabrook Island Dolphin Education Program Introductory Meetings

The Kiawah-Seabrook Island Dolphin Education Program will hold two introductory meetings at the Seabrook Island Community Center (2241 Oyster Catcher Court) in March. Kiawah and Seabrook residents will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about the volunteer program.

See dates below:

Sunday, March 10 from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., followed by a walk to the spit

Thursday, March 14 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m., followed by a walk to the spit

The walks are optional but will provide attendees with a better understanding of what the volunteers do. Attending the meetings above does not commit you to being a volunteer.

Email Lauren Rust at kiawahdolphineducation@gmail. com to RSVP.

*Kiawah residents that RSVP will receive a gate pass upon arrival.*