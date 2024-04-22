Meet My Green Friends

About four years ago when I suddenly had a lot more time on my hands, I decided that I would venture into the world of houseplants. Sadly, finding the right houseplants was a lot like dating. You must kiss a few frogs (and prune a few leaves) before finding what’s right for you. I went on a lot of dates. I even dated more than one at a time. Like it or not, you must take these dates home and after doing so I killed more than I like to admit. Let me introduce you.

Meet Miss Swiss Cheese Monstera

My Swiss Cheese Monstera is a testament to the resilience of nature. I rescued her from Costco, where she was languishing among other plants. She was shy, battered, and hiding in the back with a dent in her pot. Her leaves were few, brown and drooping; she looked quite sad. I gently picked her up and brought her home for some TLC. I gave her a shower, a haircut, and a brand-new wardrobe which was a flashy cream and navy-blue ceramic pot filled with fresh soil, perlite, and just the right amount of love. After a few days of bright sunlight and a few sips of water, her beautiful leaves stood tall! It wasn’t long before she sprouted new, baby leaves and I knew I’d have her forever! She likes to spend the cooler months indoors, in my corner window and spends the other three seasons out on my porch, soaking up the sun! She has doubled in size, and I was able to clip not one, not two, but seven (!) leaf pods to propagate into new plants! These new plants were the perfect gift for my friends for the Holidays. Miss Swiss Cheese Monstera lives on!

Care Tips: Monstera plants prefer bright, indirect light and well-draining soil. Water moderately, allowing the soil to dry out slightly between waterings. Regularly wipe the leaves to keep them dust-free and healthy.

Meet the Funeral Plant

The snake plant is a classic choice for any plant lover, known for its air-purifying qualities and low maintenance. I found my hunk at Harris Teeter, barely clinging to life. I brought this little fella home and gave him a similar makeover to which he responded positively. What was once three green leaves and a whole lotta brown shriveled up ones, has turned into 21 leaves (last time I counted) and stands almost two feet tall!

My niece, Rosemary, also loves plants. I don’t know if she has always loved plants or if the fact that I gifted her a plant subscription one year for her birthday jumpstarted her interest. I’d like to think I can take credit, but she might think otherwise. For her 15th birthday, I traveled up to Pennsylvania. I brought with me the cutest, 6-inch snake plant and a bag of her favorite chips (Middleswarth BBQ if you were wondering, and no you can’t find them here in the low country). She looked in the bag, laughed, and said “Thanks.” She didn’t even take the plant out! After I had a few words, I pulled it out and said “Look at this snake plant!” She had no idea what a snake plant was, so I googled it to show her how amazing they are. For some unknown reason, the article we found first said that the snake plant is a symbol of sympathy and often given as part of funeral arrangements. That is what stuck, to this day, that I had given her a funeral plant for her birthday. Thus, her plant is forever known as the Funeral Plant and yes, he is still alive and thriving!

Care Tips: Snake plants thrive in low to bright indirect light. They require minimal watering—let the soil dry out completely between waterings. These hardy plants can tolerate neglect and are perfect for forgetful plant owners.

Meet the Golden (Pothos) Goddess

Left hanging on a tree when I moved into my new house, my Golden Pothos has flourished into an elegant vine cascading from a high shelf and has produced over a dozen offspring! Truth be told, I had no idea what she was when I first saw her. Her thin tendrils had no leaves and were all tangled. I cut them down to the soil and set the pot down to ultimately be repurposed. It happened to rain and I had forgotten about it for a few weeks (unpacking and all). When I next saw her, there were tiny little sprouts – now this was exciting! I hung her back on that tree and waited. After a few more weeks, her heart-shaped leaves started spilling over the pot and were so beautiful! She had produced so many leaves in such a short amount of a time so I quickly began cutting and propagating! I now have six of her scattered through my house and have given away many more! Her variegated leaves are a delightful sight as they curl and drift from my shelves all throughout my home. She and her offspring are incredibly forgiving of occasional neglect and will let you know when they need water (drooping leaves) or have too much water (yellow leaves). They also love the humidity of bathrooms which means less watering for you!

Care Tips: Pothos plants thrive in a variety of light conditions, from low to medium indirect light. Allow the soil to dry out between waterings. Trim back leggy growth to keep the plant bushy and healthy.

Meet Madam String of Pearls

A thoughtful gift from my neighbor, the String of Pearls is a whimsical succulent with trailing strands of bead-like leaves. It adds a touch of uniqueness to my indoor garden and is surprisingly easy to care for. She took a nosedive once when I thought she might like some coffee grounds as a special treat for her soil. Bad idea. Her pearls shriveled up fast and furiously in revenge. Luckily, I caught it in enough time to give her a bath and a completely new pot of soil, sand, and perlite and she was back in action in no time! This plant is special because of how delicate she is. The pearls grow in a variety of sizes and shades of green. She sits proudly in a bowl planter which allow her strings to grow over all of the sides creating a lovely work of art.

Care Tips: String of Pearls enjoys bright, indirect light and well-draining soil. Water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry out significantly between waterings. Be gentle when handling to prevent damaging the delicate strands. The pearls will begin to slightly shrink when water is needed, however overwatering can quickly lead to root rot.

Meet Miss Ponytail Palm

Last but not least is the story of Miss Ponytail Palm, born and raised right here in South Carolina and a sweet southern Belle she is! She has a unique appearance resembling a miniature palm tree, and her curly, flowing palms are striking! She is a showstopper and gets the conversation going. She sits in my living room, soaking up the sun and is the life of many parties! Her thick trunk stores water, making her very forgiving if I forget to water on time. She is slow growing, but robust!

Care Tips: Ponytail Palms thrive in bright, indirect light but can tolerate lower light conditions. Water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings. Avoid overwatering, as these plants are susceptible to root rot.

My green friends are not just decorations; they're living companions that bring vibrancy and life into my home. They are bursts of fresh green smiles that brighten up the rooms they are in and offer feelings of relaxation. They are quite literally a breath of fresh air. My green friends, each with their unique story of rescue and revival, have become a cherished part of my household. I look forward to hearing about and meeting your green friends too!