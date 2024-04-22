Only Seven Days Remain in the Holy City Sinner/MyLo Lowcountry Photo Contest!

There are just seven day left in the MyLo Lowcountry and Holy City Sinner MyLo Photo Contest! Photographers of all skill levels are invited to showcase the beauty, essence, and unique characteristics of Charleston. This is your chance to highlight what makes the Holy City special through your photography.

Winners will be selected based on the total number of votes received. The First Place winner will enjoy prizes worth $5,000, featuring a combination of cash, stays at select Charleston hotels, dining at top restaurants, spa treatments, and more. The Second Place prize package is valued at $2,500, while the Third Place prize totals $1,000 in value.

All qualified photos will be showcased on our voting platform. The voting process unfolds in two rounds. The initial voting round spans three weeks, providing ample opportunity for voters to evaluate the entries and select their favorites, with the aim of narrowing down the field to the top 10 most compelling contestants. Subsequently, these finalists progress to a two-week final voting round, where the community's votes will decide the ultimate winners.

Photos can be submitted until April 30th, 2024. Round 1 of voting begins April 30, 2024 and ends May 21, 2024. Only the top ten contestants will advance to the 2nd and final round. The 2nd round will take place from May 22, 2024 and concludes on Jun 5, 2024. Winners will be announced on June 6, 2024.

For more information, guidelines and more, click here.

To see current entries, click here.