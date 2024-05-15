Prep Your Playroom for a Fun-Filled Summer

With school letting out soon, it's the perfect time to refresh your playroom for those rainy days, sibling breaks, and more indoor fun this summer. Here are three key areas to focus on:

1. Puzzles and Games

Go through your collection and remove any puzzles or games your children have outgrown, as well as any duplicates.

For puzzles or games with damaged boxes (or card games where you can no longer find the box), use mesh zippered pouches to contain the pieces. Label the pouch or include a cut-out portion of the box inside for easy identification.

Store puzzles and games horizontally on shelves. Stacking them vertically makes it less likely that those on the bottom will get played with.

2. Arts & Crafts Supplies

Invest in a three-tiered cart to keep all your craft supplies organized and mobile. With an art cart, crafting can happen anywhere—roll it into the kitchen for messy projects or outside on nice days.

Utilize hanging cups on the art cart to maximize storage space for smaller items like markers, scissors, and brushes.

Keeping a well-stocked, easily accessible art cart encourages spontaneous creativity.

3. Stuffed Animals, Dolls, and Costumes

Corral larger toys like stuffed animals, dolls with accessories, and dress-up clothes in large fabric bins. This keeps the playroom looking tidy and makes cleanup a breeze.

Fabric bins are lightweight, making them easy for children to move around, and flexible enough to fit in various spaces, helping to maximize storage.

Label these bins with bin clips so everyone knows where to return each category of toys.

An organized playroom means less stress and more fun for everyone. Get everything sorted now, and you’ll be ready for a summer packed with adventures and creativity. Happy organizing!

Mary Gallivan is a local professional organizer and founder of Just So Mary. She writes the monthly organizing column Just So Organized. Just So Mary was voted a 2023 Neighborhood Fave for Best Home Services on Nextdoor. You will often find Mary and her husband, Sean, at the beach with their rescue lab, Quinn. Learn more at justsomary.com or @justsomarychs.