4 Ways to Celebrate Small Business Saturday

What's the best way to follow a holiday dedicated to giving thanks for the things we already have? Why, several days devoted to buying more things, of course. The traditional post-gratitude shop-fest could be seen as just an amusing and adorably American juxtaposition of values, but it's also a great opportunity to give back to the community by helping local businesses survive. After Black Friday's frenzied rush to score deals at chain stores, Small Business Saturday invites us to look closer to home and use our dollars to help friends and neighbors thrive. Now that kind of community spirit is something for which we can be thankful.

Fun with Friends

Likely you already have some favorite haunts where, in the spirit of Cheers, everybody knows your name. This weekend, it's time to go visiting. Small Biz Saturday is a great time to catch up with pals while helping your favorite hangouts prosper. Invite some friends, grab your wallet, and make a day of it. Follow a brunch date with a bit of boutique shopping. Or book an afternoon boat tour, then listen to some live music or hit the deck bar to toast the sunset. Get a jumpstart on your holiday gift shopping by buying gift cards from your favorite spots while you're out and about.

For more ideas, check out our story about the real-life businesses and entrepreneurs that inspired author Mary Alice Monroe's fictional worlds; follow the trail of our island cocktail tour; or visit some of the restaurants that help support sustainable seafood by recycling oyster shells.

Play with a Full House

Speaking of going visiting, the holiday season brings college kids back home; far-flung friends migrate down for snowbird reunions; and new grandbabies get their first introductions to the entire extended family. Whenever your loved ones come to town, remember that many local businesses specialize in rentals.

There's no need to fill your garage or storage shed with extra stuff when you can instantly expand your equipment selection with top-of-the-line rented gear for guests. Want a few bicycles to occupy the grandkids during Thanksgiving break? Need a crib or high chair for the newest addition to the family? The cousins didn't pack any fishing gear? No problem. With a local economy that thrives on having company, your out-of-town visitors are covered.

Share the Love

When you document your day on social media, be sure to tag the people, brands, and establishments that deserve credit for inspiring those Instagram-worthy pics. While you're online, post a positive review on Yelp or Google to help worthy small businesses -- especially new ones -- attract future customers. If you've got a blog, be sure to link to the website of anyone you name in your post. Online praise builds buzz and more mentions even help with search engine rankings.

Didn't have a 5-star experience? Posting a negative review on Small Business Day is in poor taste. Instead of complaining online, speak directly to the manager, tell them what went wrong, and give them a chance to fix the problem. (Of course, the holiday spirit shouldn't stop you from reporting serious safety violations or illegal activities to the authorities.)

Rep Your Peeps

Though the internet isn't going anywhere, some would argue that word of mouth is still king in the Lowcountry, where many homegrown operations manage to thrive without having a huge online presence. Especially with trades like gardening, plumbing, housekeeping, and caregiving, people tend to turn to their friends to find people they can trust to care for their homes and families. Whenever you receive a compliment on a fresh hairstyle, a fashion-forward outfit, or a newly paved driveway, help local entrepreneurs build their reputations by sharing the names of the people who keep you and your home looking their best.

Speaking of looking good, word on the street is that the hottest fashion trend in New York is wearing hyper-local merch from businesses only found in NYC. Lest we be outdone on the subject of local pride, give this trend some Southern flare with only-in-the-Lowcountry T-shirts, hats, or totes from your local faves. (Local merchandise would also make great gifts for those out-of-town guests we mentioned earlier.) There's no better time than Small Business Saturday to make a hip fashion statement that also says you care about the economic future of your community.

Bonus: A Glance at the Landscape

It's easy to focus on retail when thinking about Black Friday or Small Business Saturday. Keep in mind that a myriad of professions contribute to a healthy economy. To name just a handful, accountants, dentists, lawyers, real estate agents, property managers, designers, architects, contractors, cleaners, artists, photographers, and yes, even journalists contribute to the economic ecosystem of the barrier islands. Both the City of Isle of Palms and the Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce keep lists of island-based businesses on their websites. Take a scroll-through to get a picture of the local establishments that rely upon your support.