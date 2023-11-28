Best Dog's World & Hairy Winston Host 'Sip & Shop' Food Drive on Thursday, December 7

On Thursday, December 7, from 5-7pm, join Best Dog's World and Hairy Winston as we stock two local rescues with food this holiday season at our Sip & Shop Food Drive event. We ask that shoppers bring dog food or purchase food at Hairy Winston for 20% off of donated food products. All pet food donations outside of Hairy Winston must be new and unopened.

"We are so excited to host this event with Hairy Winston to help two local rescues. Our local rescues are in dire need of food this holiday season, so we are hoping that this event can help a little bit," says Best Dog's World Founder Mary Beth Daniels.

Shoppers can enjoy appetizers and beer & wine (must be 21 years or older) as they shop for their pups and help the local rescues. Plus, they can be entered to win great prizes from Hairy Winston and Best Dog's World in a raffle and take pup pictures with Santa!

For more information on Best Dog's World, please visit their website, BestDogsWorld.com, or follow us on Facebook (@BestDogsWorld) and Instagram (@BestDogsWorld).

For more information on Hairy Wintson, please visit their website, HairyWinston.com, or follow them on Facebook (@HairyWinstonPetBoutique) and Instagram (@hairywinstonpetboutique).