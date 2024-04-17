Celebrating Earth Day

It’s an island mystery. What creatures from the South Carolina Aquarium are coming to Sullivan’s Island on April 27? Starfish? Snakes? Sharks? Definitely not a shark, but you will have to join the fun at Sullivan’s Island Earth Day 2024 to find out for sure.

Taking place in front of Poe Library – 1921 I’On Ave. – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Earth Day celebration is designed for all ages and is a free event organized by Sullivan’s Island for All, a local organization dedicated to sharing the wonders of the island’s very own Maritime Forest.

“We want everyone on the island and beyond to come see how the Maritime Forest fits into the bigger environmental picture,” said SI For All President Karen Byko. “Every experience at the event is centered around nature and conservation.”

Along with the South Carolina Aquarium, collaborators for the event include the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, Poe Library, The Island Turtle Team, SMART Recycling, Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and the Sullivan’s Island Community Garden.

Sullivan’s Island Earth Day will have something for everyone. You can explore the Maritime Forest with a guided tour, as you learn the value of native plants and how they can inspire your home garden.

You can also watch a live bird banding demonstration. To identify and keep track of individual birds, scientists put aluminum or colored bands on birds’ legs. Don’t miss your chance to learn more about the important research the Bird Banding Station is doing on migratory and resident birds.

Kids in grades K-5 have been busy summoning their inner Van Gogh – or maybe Dr. Seuss – to design posters showing us just how much they love the Earth. All of the artwork will be on display at the Earth Day event, with winners being published in The Island Eye and also being shown at Sandpiper Gallery.

Learn more about the poster contest and RSVP for the hike and bird banding at SIforAll.org.

Sullivan’s Island Earth Day promises fun for the whole family. Back by popular demand is EcoTrivia, an interactive trivia game that participants play live on their phones for prizes. Families will also enjoy Nature Bingo, chalk art, face painting, educational tables, puzzles and more.

Plan to grab lunch at the event, because the Mac Daddy Food Truck will be serving its award-winning mac ‘n’ cheese, served with the toppings of your choice. The Kona Ice truck will also be at the event. The Flavorwave on the side of the truck allows you to custom-blend flavors until each shaved ice becomes your own unmistakable creation.

“We want to sincerely thank all of our sponsors,” said Sullivan’s Island for All Treasurer Dr. Norman Khoury. “Their support will allow us to continue to provide free educational programming to inspire kids and adults to protect this special place we call home.”

Sponsors include: presenting: Lucky Dog News, Crews Subaru, e.e. fava architects; gold: Pinnacle Financial Partners, dpk media solutions; silver: Byko Realty, First Capital Bank, Sea Island Builders; bronze: SMART Recycling, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, Summer Realty, Pat and Ruthie Votava, Republic Services, United Site Services.