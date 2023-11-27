Commonhouse Aleworks Opens in the Charleston International Airport

Commonhouse Aleworks, a popular North Charleston brewery, on Tuesday opened a new location in the Charleston International Airport near Gate B5.

The local entity has replaced the former Sam Adams Bar and features a 1,250-square-foot restaurant and full bar with a new patio space. Commonhouse will have six taps of their craft brews available, as well as pub fare. The new restaurant will be operated by Delaware North, concessionaire partner of the Charleston International Airport.

“Our ethos centers on the celebration of what we all share in common,” said Pearce Fleming, Proprietor and CEO of Commonhouse Aleworks. “We’re elated to shepherd our community’s mentality here in North Charleston through our new occupation in the airport with locals and visitors alike. We can’t think of a better way to make an impression than through good company and conversation.”

Commonhouse Aleworks in the Charleston International Airport is open daily from 4 am to the last arriving flight. The flagship Commonhouse Aleworks is located in the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston at 4831 O’Hear Avenue and is open Tuesday through Sunday.