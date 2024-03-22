Egg-citing Easter Events Abound in the Holy City

As spring blooms across Charleston, the city comes alive with vibrant celebrations for Easter. From traditional egg hunts to delightful brunches, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here's a roundup of the most egg-citing events happening in and around Charleston this Easter season:

Easter Egg Hunt at Magnolia Plantation - West Ashley

Kick off the Easter festivities at the enchanting Magnolia Plantation on Sunday, March 24, 2024. From 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, immerse yourself in a world of whimsy as you enjoy crafts, face painting, and delectable treats amidst the breathtaking garden blooms. Don't miss the opportunity to capture cherished moments with the Easter Bunny and participate in egg hunts tailored to different age groups between 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Breakfast with The Easter Bunny - Isle of Palms

Indulge in a morning of family fun at the Wild Dunes Resort on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Delight in a delectable breakfast spread featuring a pancake bar for the little ones and classic favorites for adults. For an extra dash of cheer, adults can relish unlimited visits to a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar for a nominal fee.

Emeline Easter Egg Hunt - Downtown | Ansonborough

Join the jubilant Easter Egg Hunt at The Emeline on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. This free event promises excitement for all ages with cookies, juice for the kids, and a cash bar serving up libations for the grown-ups. After the hunt, savor a scrumptious brunch at Frannie and The Fox within The Emeline.

Community Easter Egg Hunt - Isle of Palms

Gather the family for a delightful evening at the Isle of Palms Community Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at The Rec Center. This free event offers an array of activities including face painting, a jump castle, and, of course, a chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

Easter Eggstravaganza at The Charleston Place - Downtown

Experience the ultimate Easter celebration at The Charleston Place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Revel in a day filled with activities for all ages, including a build-your-own floral bar, complimentary chocolate eggs, and even a petting zoo. Indulge in a sumptuous brunch at The Palmetto Cafe while enjoying the festivities.

More Easter Fun Around Charleston:

Dill Sanctuary Easter Egg Hunt: March 23 - Offers a serene egg hunt amidst the natural beauty of the Dill Sanctuary grounds.

Charleston Tea Garden Easter on the Farm: March 24 - Invites you to a charming Easter celebration at the Charleston Tea Garden.

Easter Special Event at Cypress Gardens: March 30 - Promises a day of family fun with egg hunts, crafts, and more at Cypress Gardens.

Eggventure & Family Easter Egg Hunt: March 30 - Welcomes families to McKissick Field for a morning of egg hunts, games, and activities.

Easter Eggstravaganza + Waterfront Brunch: March 30 - Seabrook Island offers a scenic backdrop for brunch and egg hunting by the waterfront.

As Easter approaches, Charleston blossoms with a plethora of festive events sure to create treasured memories for all who attend. Whether you're hunting for eggs, enjoying a delightful brunch, or simply reveling in the joy of the season, Charleston welcomes you with open arms to celebrate this special time of year.