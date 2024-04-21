Local Casting Agency Seeking Civil War Reenactors

A local casting company is currently seeking Civil War reenactors and reenactment groups for an upcoming project that will be filming in the Charleston area.

Submissions and information should be sent to the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting via e-mail: TBDcasting@gmail.com. The subject like should be "Reenactment request."

Reenactors (or extras that have portrayed such in previous productions) submissions should include:

Two current photos - a close up and a full length

Name, Phone, Age, City and State you reside.

Height, Weight, Complete Clothing Sizes, Shoe Size

Description of visible tattoos and piercings

Reenactor / Reenactment or Civil War projects filming experience

