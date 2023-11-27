Mandy Matney's "Blood On Their Hands: Murder, Corruption, And The Fall of the Murdaugh Dynasty" Now Available

The highly anticipated true crime memoir, Blood On Their Hands: Murder, Corruption, And The Fall of the Murdaugh Dynasty, written by investigative journalist and creator of the No. 1 hit Murdaugh Murders Podcast, Mandy Matney, was released earlier this month. The book exposes the collapse of the Murdaugh dynasty, providing readers with an inside look at the Murdaugh saga and its web of deceit, theft, and murder.

In Blood On Their Hands, Matney will share the challenges of reporting on the many heartbreaking cases involved while pursuing justice for the victims and their families - despite threats to her personal safety.

Matney is an award-winning journalist originally from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before launching Luna Shark Productions and two chart-topping podcasts, Murdaugh Murders Podcast and Cup of Justice.

You can purchase the book here.