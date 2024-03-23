MyLo Lowcountry and Holy City Sinner Announce Photo Contest with Incredible Prizes

MyLo Lowcountry and Holy City Sinner are proud to present the MyLo Photo Contest! We invite photographers of all skill levels to showcase the beauty, essence, and unique characteristics of Charleston. This is your chance to highlight what makes the Holy City special through your photography.

Winners will be selected based on the total number of votes received. The First Place winner will enjoy prizes worth $5,000, featuring a combination of cash, stays at select Charleston hotels, dining at top restaurants, spa treatments, and more. The Second Place prize package is valued at $2,500, while the Third Place prize totals $1,000 in value. Photos can be submitted from April 1st through May 5th, 2024

All qualified photos will be showcased on our voting platform. The voting process unfolds in two rounds. The initial voting round spans three weeks, providing ample opportunity for voters to evaluate the entries and select their favorites, with the aim of narrowing down the field to the top 10 most compelling contestants. Subsequently, these finalists progress to a two-week final voting round, where the community's votes will decide the ultimate winners.

For more information, guidelines and more, click here.