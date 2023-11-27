New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

Credit One Stadium today announced that multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block will be bringing their Magic Summer Tour to the Daniel Island venue on July 25th. They'll be joined by special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Tickets go on sale this Friday (11/3) at 10 am at LiveNation.com.

Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan, and Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new. Over 3 million fans attended the Magic Summer Tour worldwide, coinciding with New Kids On The Block’s number-one album and single at the time.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create – and recreate – with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed."

Click here for more information.