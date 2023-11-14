Sullivan’s Island Police Department hopes to make holiday season brighter for area kids

Toys for Tots was established by the Marine Corps Reserve to provide “a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas,” and, since 1947, it has distributed 652 million toys to 291 million kids.

For the past three years, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department has done more than its share to support the program, collecting new bicycles and helmets for area youngsters who otherwise would probably have a less-than-happy holiday season. After collecting 220 bikes in 2021 and another 262 in 2022, the goal this year is 300, according to Deputy Chief of Police Glenn Meadows, who got the town involved in Toys for Tots shortly after he was hired by the Police Department in 2021. This year’s campaign kicked off Nov. 1.

“My wife actually brought the idea to me as a community relations event for the Department to run,” said Meadows. “She’s from Wilmington, North Carolina, and a restaurant owner there has run a big bike donation event every year. I thought it would be a great thing for us to try.”

Meadows said donations of bikes and helmets come from area residents, businesses and churches and from people who live off the island and in other states as well. An islander who wishes to remain anonymous pays for 100 new bicycles every year.

Some people drop bikes off at Town Hall, while others arrange to ship them there. Representatives of the Police Department also will meet donors at local stores such as Walmart or Target and transport the bikes to the island. Following a ceremony on Dec. 18, the bikes and helmets will be loaded up and taken to North Charleston, to be delivered to youngsters on Christmas Day.

First, however, most of the bikes have to be assembled and inspected to make certain they are safe to ride. That job is being handled by Sullivan’s Island employees from several different departments.

“It’s not just me. This is a commitment from each and every police officer that works for Sullivan’s Island and a commitment from the town as well,” Meadows pointed out. “This is a team effort, not just a one-person deal. It’s fire, police and all town employees. One of the amazing things is that we got 30 bikes yesterday from a donor, and all 30 have already been assembled. Everyone lends a helping hand.”

According to Meadows, the bicycle drive is just as important to the town as it is to the children who receive a visit from the Toys for Tots program.

“It builds community relationships that we as a Police Department find important and valuable,” he noted. “It’s so vitally important to what we do. We’re not just making arrests and writing speeding and parking citations. We’re building relationships.”

“We’re lucky here on Sullivan’s Island that we have an outstanding relationship with the community,” he added. “The excitement I’ve seen over the past two years from the community – the shares on our Facebook page and the positive comments we get – prove we’re successful in building and maintaining these relationships.”

To learn more about the Sullivan’s Island bicycle drive or to donate bikes or helmets, contact Meadows at 843-834-4298.