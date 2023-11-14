Thanksgiving Festivities at Wild Dunes Resort

Turkey Trot 5K

Wednesday, November 22 | 9:00 AM

Thanksgiving go-getters can take some of the guilt out of the holiday feasting and join the scenic 5k Turkey Trot on the beach! Hosted by the island adventures team, the race will start at the Grand Pavilion at 9:30 a.m (check-in begins at 9 a.m.) and go to the north end of the island where the turnaround spot is. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 placed runners. Water station will be available before and during the race, as well as a coffee/hot chocolate station for afterwards with light snacks/pastry items. Free and open to the public.

Harvest Hangout

Wednesday, November 22 | 4:30 - 8:00 PM

Kick off the start of the resort's most popular holiday at the Harvest Hangout at the Indigo Rooftop located within the Sweetgrass Inn! To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the harvest hangout will offer a Lowcountry buffet, bingo, and Thanksgiving movie feature, plus more fun for the whole family on the rooftop terrace. Available to book here.

Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade

Thursday, November 23 | Parade starts at 10:30 AM

Start your Turkey Day off on a high note and join in on the Wild Dunes Golf Cart Parade! Participants are invited to decorate their personal golf carts or rent a cart through the resort and parade around the resort core while members of the community and resort gather to see the amazing floats that have been assembled. To book a golf cart or learn more, visit: Thanksgiving Golf Cart Parade.

Thanksgiving Feast

Thursday, November 23 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

It's not Thanksgiving without a feast! Celebrate this Thanksgiving with an elevated and unforgettable culinary experience at the Osprey Ballroom and embrace the spirit of the season with our extraordinary and refined Thanksgiving celebration. Featuring all your cherished holiday favorite dishes reimagined with a sophisticated twist, savor the rich and savory flavors of traditional roasted turkey accompanied by an assortment of gourmet trimmings, impeccably prepared by the culinary team. Click here to book a reservation.

For more information, visit Wild Dunes Thanksgiving Happenings.